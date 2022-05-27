British Maker Of Royal Family’s Baby Formula To Start Shipping To U.S.

As the baby formula shortage continues across the country, Britain-based baby formula brand Kendamil will soon begin to ship its product to the U.S.

Kendamil has announced it is currently in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to become the first international manufacturer to export significant quantities of non-medicated infant formula to the country under President Joe Biden’s Operation Fly Formula. Kendamil is the only British-made baby milk, according to the company.

The brand received attention when a report came out that the British Royal Family had chosen to wean Prince Louis, the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William, using Kendamil formula, which uses whole milk, rather than vegetable oils, as its main ingredient and source of fat.

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File

A press release from the company says it was among the first to respond to the FDA’s call for assistance from international manufacturers and that it expects to ship 100 trucks to the United States over the next six months, which should meet the needs of at least 150,000 households.

Nestlé is also flying baby formula to the U.S., including Gerber baby formula from the Netherlands and Alfamino baby formula products from Switzerland, while Enfamil baby formula says it will increase production by nearly 30% and expedite shipping to stores across the U.S.

Abbott Nutrition, which makes Similac and had a big recall in February that helped spur the shortage, also says it is air-shipping products from its Ireland facility and is working to help parents who receive formula through the government’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) at no cost, even if it’s from another brand.

If you are still having trouble finding formula, experts warn that you should not dilute what you have to try to stretch it further, do not make your own formula and do not start giving your baby regular milk instead, as you should wait until a child is at least 12 months old before introducing cow’s milk, raw milk and other milk alternatives.

If you have to use a different brand of formula, experts say you should try to make the transition as slowly as possible, mixing the new and old formula together in increments.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.