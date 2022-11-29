10 Black Engagement Rings That Are Super Trendy Right Now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ever since Princess Diana kicked off the trend with her famous sapphire ring, gemstone engagement rings have gained popularity as an alternative to traditional colorless diamond rings. And while gemstone engagement rings often come in colors like pink, purple, blue and green, black-colored engagement rings are currently having a moment — according to Google trend data, which shows that searches for these rings spike every November.

Black engagement rings are perfect for the bride who is “not like everyone else,” to quote “Sex and the City”‘s Mr. Big, who gave Carrie Bradshaw a black diamond engagement ring at the end of the second SATC movie. And while black diamonds can be pricey and often found in the $1,500 to $3,000 per carat range, you can find a wide range of more affordable black engagement rings featuring onyx and cubic zirconias on Amazon. These are perfect for embracing the black-colored ring trend without spending a lot of money.

Here are the best black engagement rings on Amazon:

For a black engagement ring and matching wedding band, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful or affordable set than this one. The engagement ring features a teardrop-shaped simulated black cubic zirconia center stone flanked by smaller stones. It also comes with a matching half-eternity wedding band set in 925 sterling silver. It has a 4.2 out of five-star rating from more than 180 Amazon reviewers.

This black onyx beauty might be for you if a classic emerald-cut ring is more your style. This 3.75-carat ring is set in 925 sterling silver and makes a bold statement. It has 4.4 out of five stars from more than 230 reviewers.

“I wear this as an engagement ring and have received many compliments. It is a very unique and beautiful ring,” wrote Amazon reviewer DanielleG.923.

If an engagement ring is all about celebrating your love, what could be a better symbol of that than a heart-shaped ring? The center stone of this ring is a 5A-grade black cubic zirconia and the band is 925 sterling silver. This ring can be personalized for a slightly higher price. It has a 4.3 out of five-star rating from almost 120 customers.

A black tourmaline gemstone is said to radiate protective and grounding energy, which makes it a great choice for an engagement ring, especially during the often stressful wedding planning process. This elegant ring boasts a 2.25-carat oval tourmaline center stone set in a 925 sterling silver band. It has a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 150 reviewers.

The twisting half-eternity band of this black onyx and cubic zirconia engagement ring gives it a modern feel. Plus, at 1.67 carats, this ring is neither too large nor too small. It has a 4.4 out of five-star rating from more than 110 reviewers.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.