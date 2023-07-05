Big Bay Boom fireworks show attracts visitors from across the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Families from across the United States came out early Tuesday morning more than 12 hours ahead of the Big Bay Boom fireworks show to secure a front row spot along San Diego Bay.

“I’m looking forward to the big booms, the bangs and all that I just want to hear it,” said Khamoni Wade, 13, who came from El Paso, Texas with his dad Larry.

“We just want to see something we’ve never seen,” said Larry who told 10News he heard from many people in Texas about how great the San Diego fireworks show is.

The event is expected to bring in anywhere from 300,000 – 500,000 people, according to the Big Bay Boom website.

“We’re looking forward to watching the fireworks. We actually have tickets to go on the USS Midway and watch. That we do every year as a family. And we just love San Diego weather. We’re from hot Arizona,” said Chrissy Armstrong.

The Armstrong family was out bright and early getting a spot on the lawn next to the USS Midway around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for family members to see the fireworks on who aren’t going on the boat.

Artist Christopher M. Holtwick said the crowds were a nice boost to his pop up caricature business along the embarcadero.

“It seems like more people come during Fourth of July weekend than any other time of year. That’s when I draw the most caricatures.”

The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday.