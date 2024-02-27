Biden and Congressional leaders debate funding for foreign aid

With a possible government shutdown just days away, President Joe Biden summoned Congressional leaders to the White House to push for a vote on a foreign aid package as well as votes this week to fund the federal government.

Both sides agreed progress is being made toward funding the government. The two sides remain, however, majorly at odds on funding for foreign aid. The $95 billion measure includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific. It passed weeks ago with bipartisan support in the Senate but has stalled in the House.

"The meeting on Ukraine was one of the most intense I've ever encountered in my many meetings in the oval office," said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is under increasing pressure from both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill to bring the measure to the floor for a vote, but so far he has resisted.

"We must take care of America's needs first. When you talk about America's needs, you have to talk first about our open border," said Johnson.

"I told him this is one of the moments, I've been around here a long time. It's maybe four or five times that history is looking over your shoulder. And if you don't do the right thing, no matter what the immediate politics are, you'll regret it," said Schumer.

The first round of government funding runs out this Friday. Funding for federal agencies including the Pentagon and State department expires a week later on March 8.

