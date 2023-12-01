Beyoncé drops surprise song as Renaissance concert film hits theaters

Beyoncé is "that girl."

The superstar surprised fans with a new song on the same day her concert film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," hit theaters on Friday.

The unannounced track, "My House," is a four-minute single with a bold and powerful sound, mimicking the vibe of other titles on the album before transitioning into house music in the second half.

The song did not appear on the original track list for "Renaissance," but it's included in the singer's newly released film, in which it plays over the end credits.

The singer held a film premiere in Los Angeles last Saturday, and another one in London on Thursday night. Both events were star-studded affairs.

Taylor Swift, who recently released her own concert film, returned the favor and attended Beyoncé's film premiere just hours ago in London.

Fans gushed over the duo last month, when Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles premiere of Tay's concert film for The Eras Tour. Swift had posted a boomerang of the two of them on Instagram, writing in part: "[Beyoncé's] been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Beyoncé's daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, also made it to her mom's big night. Blue has gone viral for her time as a dancer on her mother's tour.

Destiny's Child cheered on the beloved member of their girl group at the LA premiere last week, along with Janelle Monáe, Issa Rae, and Lizzo, among others.

Lucky for the Beyhive, Beyoncé has been one busy bee.

In addition to her new song, new film, and her big premiere nights, the legendary singer has been traveling most of the year, making stops on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

The "Renaissance" album won a number of Grammys earlier this year, including for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and Best R&B Song with "Cuff It." The body of work was nominated for Album Of The Year.

Beyoncé is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history. To date she has 33 wins and 88 nominations.

