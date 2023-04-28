The 17 best gifts for mom this Mother’s Day 2023

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

What do you get for the woman who does it all? Moms give everything to their families and make it seem effortless. They deserve so much but never give us many ideas about what they would like for their Mother’s Day gift.

If you’re still searching for Mother’s Day gifts and having trouble finding just the right thing, keep reading. We’ve rounded up 17 Mother’s Day gifts that are sure to make any mom smile. But don’t wait too long to buy, because Mother’s Day is just around the corner!

Adobe

We’ve organized our list by retailer so you can do one-stop shopping if you’d like. Or, you could always mix and match to create the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Let’s go shopping for Mom!

Amazon

This beautiful canvas tote bag is an “Amazon’s Choice” product and one of the site’s best-selling items. It has nearly 5,800 reviews and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating.

“The perfect gift!” raved Tim in his Amazon review, who bought the tote for a teacher’s gift. “Filled it with goodies to match the bag.”

The sleek and sophisticated design can be personalized with Mom’s monogram. It can be carried or worn over the shoulder and the bag even stands upright when set down. This tote bag is perfect for busy moms on the go or to bring along to a relaxing day by the pool or beach.

When a long bubble bath is not possible, this Shower Steamers Aromatherapy gift pack is a wonderful substitute. Each box comes with 18 individual aromatherapy tablets (three tablets each of six different scents: grapefruit, watermelon, eucalyptus, lavender, tangerine and mint).

Amazon customers ranked these shower steamers high for the tablets’ long-lasting scents as well as the variety of essential oils available to choose from.

For moms who love crafting and making personal memories, the Luna Bean Hand Casting Kit might be the ultimate Mother’s Day gift.

These kits give families the opportunity to create their own sculptures of love by simply casting their hands with the included molding material.

The casting kits come in sizes ranging from two hands up to six hands. You can make it a personal gift or one in which the whole family gets involved.

These monogrammed necklaces allow Mom, Grandma or another favorite woman in your life to proudly display her loved ones.

The necklace comes in silver-plated, gold-plated or rose gold-plated stainless steel. The price includes one personalized coin. Additional personalized coins can be purchased for $5 each.

Each coin has an initial and the date you choose, such as a child’s birthdate or wedding anniversary.

Nearly 4,000 Amazon customers have reviewed this necklace and it has an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.

“My mom loved it,” wrote Carla F Georgetti. “I have never seen her wear a piece of jewelry that I have given her up until this one.”

Get that special photo that’s been hiding on your phone out into the world with this modern Mother’s Day gift! Thislaser-etched crystal photo will stand out in any home and mom will treasure it!

You can also add a color-changing LED light base. A plastic base is $24.99 and a wood base is $49.99. The light colors change to give Mom’s photo crystal even bigger wow factor.

Nordstrom

A Blissy Mulberry silk pillowcase will make mom feel like she’s sleeping in luxury every night. In addition to looking fabulous on the bed, Mulberry silk pillowcases help reduce skin wrinkles and creases as well as matted hair due to a good night’s sleep.

Choose from standard, queen or king size and up to a dozen vibrant colors for your mom’s new favorite pillowcase.

When mom is getting the girls together for a fun night in or maybe a picnic, this insulated drinks bag is the perfect addition to the party.

Imagine popping two bottles of wine or another favorite chilled beverage into this adorable bag! It keeps drinks cold for up to four hours and has both a top-carry handle as well as an adjustable shoulder strap. It’s both stylish and serviceable!

If your mom loves creating delicious meals, then grab this four-piece infused olive oil set to take her dishes to new heights.

Each gift set comes with four 12.7-oz. bottles of olive oil with different infusions: basil, chili, garlic and lemon.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Pamper mom with thislimited-edition collection from Lancôme. each gift set comes with a full-size Idôle L’Eau de Parfum, a Purse Spray, and a Power Crème Body lotion.

This collection looks like the perfect scent for the spring and summer seasons.

According to Saks, Idôle is “a fresh and floral women’s perfume that bursts with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and white musk, layered over a vanilla perfume base.”

This lovely Kate Spade watch will add a touch of elegance to mom’s wardrobe. Its neutral palette makes it ideal to pair with almost any outfit.

This watch has a quartz movement mechanism, a second hand and is water resistant up to 3 ATM (which means it’s safe to wear for everyday activity, including rain).

Walmart

A kitchen appliance might not sound like one of the best Mother’s Day gifts, but hear us out. Air fryers are a top trending countertop appliance and a gift Mom might not buy for herself.

The Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore heats up 50% faster than a traditional oven, making cooking time faster. It cooks enough food for five to seven servings of favorite fried foods with less oil.

You can choose from five different colors including white icing, black sesame, cornflower blue, oyster grey and sage green.

Why should mom pour herself a glass of lemonade or iced tea from a regular pitcher when she can do so with style?

The Pioneer Woman Delaney Two-Gallon Drink Dispenser and Stand by Ree Drummond is a showpiece that can be used inside or outdoors. The metal base can either be used as a stand for the dispenser or separately to hold ice and other drinks.

Mom deserves a pick-me-up that is easy and convenient. What could be better than a hot cup of coffee at just the push of a button?

The Keurig K-Express Single-Serve Coffee Maker has a removable 36-ounce reservoir, which allows a choice of six-, eight- or ten-ounce cups of coffee.

More than 6,000 Walmart customers have purchased and reviewed this Keurig coffee maker, with more than 4,300 of them giving it a five-star rating.

It comes in seven different colors including green, blue, red, white and an online-only black model.

Mom deserves a fashion statement piece and this Michael Kors crossbody bag ticks all the boxes. This leather bag is large enough to hold a variety of necessities but small enough to be a convenient option on the go.

Kors’ signature print is available in 11 different colors ranging from basic black and brown to mulberry and rosewood. Each bag also includes two inner pockets, one exterior pocket and an adjustable chain-accented body strap.

Home Depot

Instead of a bouquet of flowers, this Mother’s Day get Mom a gift that will last more than just a few days. This Braided Hibiscus Tropical Plant can provide months of beauty and enjoyment.

This annual flowering plant features blooms that reach up to five inches wide in bright colors. The manufacturer says the plant may not arrive fully bloomed, but the flowers will open in “a week or so.”

Does Mom have a green thumb or has she always wanted to try gardening? Get her everything she needs to get started with this Gardening Gift Set.

This fully-equipped tote bag has everything a gardener needs including knee pads, work gloves with claws, a trowel, a rake, pruning shears, a sprayer and much more.

Lowe’s

Maybe it’s time to splurge on Mom and give her something that invites her to take some much-needed “me time.” This outdoor stationery egg chair invites anyone to curl up with a blanket, a book and maybe a drink of choice.

This comfy and decorative chair would be a wonderful addition to a porch, deck or backyard patio. It has a teak look but a steel frame for durability. You have a choice of five colors including coral, cream, black, blue and grey.

