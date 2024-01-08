Authorities respond to reported gas explosion in Fort Worth, Texas

An explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, injured several people on Monday.

Authorities reported an explosion at a downtown hotel. Aerial footage showed debris from a building scattered over the area of several streets.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Sara Abel told The Associated Press authorities believed the explosion was caused by natural gas.

A count of those injured was not immediately available.

In a post on X, The Fort Worth Fire Department characterized a "major incident" and warned residents to avoid the area.

Nine ambulances had been dispatched to assist victims, according to local emergency services.

Tarrant Country, where Fort Worth is located, closed all of its offices in the downtown area following the incident.

Authorities had established an area nearby for families to meet after the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

