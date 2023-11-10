Watch Now
Authorities release sketch of suspect in possible Stanford hate crime

Abdulwahab Omira was reportedly on his way to class on Nov. 3 when he was struck by a man driving a Toyota 4Runner.
Santa Clara Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 10, 2023
The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office released a sketch of a suspect in a hit-and-run at Stanford University that injured a student of Syrian descent.

Abdulwahab Omira was reportedly on his way to class on Nov. 3, when he was struck by a Toyota 4Runner.

"The victim believed he was targeted by the suspect because of the shirt that he wore," the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office said. "The victim’s shirt had 'Damascus' written in Arabic."

The driver reportedly shouted, "F*** you and your people" at the Arab Muslim student.

Omira sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the incident and was able to provide the sheriff's office with a description of the suspect. 

That description was used to create a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a White male in his mid-20s. He has "short, dirty-blonde hair" and had a beard at the time of the incident. 

People should be on the lookout for a black Toyota 4Runner with front-end damage. 

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the attack to contact the department with information that could lead to an arrest. 

This incident is just one of several potential hate crimes being investigated at Stanford University since the Israel-Hamas war started in October. 

