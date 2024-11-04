With two days left, San Diego voters prepare for Election Day

SAN DIEGO — With just two days until Election Day, San Diegans made their way to a voting center in Kearny Mesa on Sunday, some reporting issues like stolen ballots, others registering for the first time, and many taking extra time to review their ballot booklets before casting their votes.

Despite the varying circumstances, voters are eager to participate, and the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters Office has tips for those making last-minute preparations to cast their ballots on time.

Here’s a Q&A between ABC 10News and the County Registrar of Voters' public relations coordinator.

Q: What are your tips for people who haven’t registered yet?

A: The Registrar’s offices encourage folks who missed the registration deadline or who need to update the address on their voter file to visit one of our six "supercenters". These supercenters can better accommodate the lengthy process of first filling out the voter registration envelope and then voting.

These supercenters are located in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, San Marcos, and San Diego, including the Registrar’s office.



Locations: MAAC Community Center: 1387 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Wells Park: 1153 E Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021 Encinitas Community Center (Manzanita Room): 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 San Marcos Community Center (Main Hall): 3 Civic Center Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069 San Diego LGBT Community Center: 3909 Centre St, San Diego, CA 92103 San Diego Registrar of Voters: 5600 Overland Ave, San Diego, CA 92123



The County Registrar of Voters office said once your registration is processed and the Registrar’s office confirms you did not vote elsewhere in the state, your voter registration becomes active, and the provisional ballot is counted.

Q: What should voters bring with them if they decide to vote in person on Tuesday?

A: Bring your voter information pamphlet and mark your selections on the sample ballot in advance. When you go inside the voting booth at the vote center, you can refer to your choices on the sample ballot to conveniently mark your selections on your official ballot.

They can also bring their mail ballot packet to either surrender to poll workers, or if they prefer voting by putting a pen to paper, they can use that official ballot they received in the mail, check in at the vote center, sign the electronic roster and then they can cast that ballot free of its return envelope.

Q: Are there any special tips for voters with disabilities, veterans, the elderly, and those where English is a second language?

A: Vote centers offer a full-service voting experience [sdvote.com]:



Vote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day

Q: What's the best way to track a ballot?

A: Voters can sign up for “Where’s My Ballot?” [sdvote.com] to track their ballot.

Q: For people who are turning in their mail-in ballots on Election Day, how long will it take for them to be counted?

A: Mail ballots that are received on Election Day will be processed into the count in the following days or weeks. Your mail ballot must be postmarked on or before Nov. 5 and received by the Registrar’s office no later than Nov. 12 to be considered timely cast.

Q: Is voter turnout expected to be bigger this year?

A: Presidential General Elections usually have a higher turnout compared to other elections. You can review our past voter turnout report [sdvote.com] to compare elections. We had an 81% turnout for the 2016 Presidential General Election and 83% turnout for the 2020 Presidential General Election. For this election, we could expect a similar turnout between 80% and 84%.

Q: Is Election Day turnout expected to be bigger and are you expecting longer lines?

A: Vote centers have been open around the county every day since Oct. 26, however, we have observed over the past several elections many of our voters who wish to vote in person tend to wait until Election Day. Voters who choose to wait until Election Day to vote should expect long lines.