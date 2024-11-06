Watch Now
Scott Peters projected to win California's 50th Congressional District seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Scott Peters is projected to win the U.S. House seat representing California's 50th Congressional District on Wednesday, according to Decision Desk HQ and AP. His opponent is Republican retired Navy technician Peter J. Bono in the strongly Democratic 50th District in San Diego County.

Peters serves on the House Energy and Commerce and Budget committees. He cosponsored a bill enacted by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in October to boost domestic microchip manufacturing.

Peters, a lawyer, came to the House in 2013. His priorities include addressing cross-border sewage, military affairs and the economy.

