San Diego County Registrar of Voters says 500,000 ballots still left to count

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported there are still 500,000 ballots left to count as several key races still remain undecided.

The race for the 49th Congressional District, between incumbent Democrat Rep. Mike Levin and Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, has nation’s attention since it could help determine the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives as the Republican Party inches towards a majority nationwide.

The district spans parts of the North County as well as some parts of Orange County.

As the tally stands Friday morning, Levin is leading this race 51% to 49%. The race is relatively close, with Gunderson trailing by 5,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the San Diego mayoral race shows incumbent Todd Gloria ahead of challenger Larry Turner. Gloria currently has 55% of the votes, and he declared victory after initial results came in on Election Day.

However, Turner has not conceded and said all votes need to be counted first.

San Diego voters are also poised to reject many of the county’s largest tax measures.

Measure E would increase the city of San Diego’s sales tax by 1%, bringing the total to 8.75%.

Proponents say it will raise another $400 million annually for a range of city needs like transportation, sidewalks and parks. But opponents argue the city doesn’t need to increase its cost of living with further taxes.

“No” votes for Measure E have the lead as of Friday morning, with 51% of votes. But it’s currently too close to call, leading by less than 10,000 votes.

At the same time, voters are appearing to reject an increase to the county’s sales tax. Measure G would be a half-cent sales tax, intended to bring in $350 million per year for the county to work on transportation.

On Friday morning, the decision on Measure G is too close to call as well. “No” votes are still ahead, with 51% of the vote.

San Diegans are urged to keep in mind that it may take until Dec. 5 for the Registrar of Voters to count all ballots. Results can’t be officially certified until then.

For updated election results, go to https://www.10news.com/election-results.