FULL INTERVIEW: Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre sits down with 10News ahead of District 1 debate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, who is running for the vacant District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, joined ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt for an interview ahead of her debate with John McCann, the mayor of Chula Vista also vying for the District 1 seat.

This interview covered a wide range of topics, including the issues that are top of mind for South Bay residents. ABC 10News asked both candidates the same list of questions, with differing follow-ups based on their respective answers.

Watch the full interview ahead of the debate in the video player at the top of this page.

The District 1 Debate airs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17 on ABC 10News.