Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAmerica VotesSan Diego County District 1 Debate

Actions

FULL INTERVIEW: Chula Vista Mayor John McCann sits down with 10News ahead of District 1 debate

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, who is running for the vacant District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, joined ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt for an interview ahead of his debate with Paloma Aguirre, the mayor of Imperial Beach also vying for the District 1 seat.
FULL INTERVIEW: Chula Vista Mayor John McCann sits down with 10News ahead of District 1 debate
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, who is running for the vacant District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, joined ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt for an interview ahead of his debate with Paloma Aguirre, the mayor of Imperial Beach also vying for the District 1 seat.

This interview covered a wide range of topics, including the issues that are top of mind for South Bay residents. ABC 10News asked both candidates the same list of questions, with differing follow-ups based on their respective answers.

Watch the full interview ahead of the debate in the video player at the top of this page.

The District 1 Debate airs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17 on ABC 10News.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION RESOURCES

VOTER INFORMATION

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT

WATCH TUESDAY, JUNE 17th at 7PM

WATCH TUESDAY, JUNE 17th at 7PM