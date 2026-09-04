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POLL: Von Wilpert holds slight edge in 48th District race, inflation/economy top issue

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KGTV
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new poll shows Democrat Marni Von Wilpert leading the race in California's 48th Congressional District.

According to the poll, Von Wilpert holds a narrow lead over Republican Jim Desmond, 45% to 42%, while 13% of likely voters remain undecided.

Most voters said they were satisfied with their choices in the race. 44% said they were somewhat satisfied, 22% said they were very satisfied, and 13% said they were unsure.

When asked about the biggest issue facing Congress, 26% of voters cited inflation and the economy, while 23% pointed to threats to democracy.

The poll also found that 57% of voters believe the war in Iran is making Americans less safe, compared with 29% who said it is making Americans safer.

Elsewhere, 51% of voters said ICE is making Americans less safe, while 41% said the agency is making Americans safer.

SurveyUSA interviewed 625 adults in California's redistricted 48th Congressional District from Aug. 27 through Sept. 1, 2026.

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