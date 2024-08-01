POLL: San Diego County voters prefer Kamala Harris to Donald Trump

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new ABC 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump in the general election.

According to those asked, 56% said they'd vote for Harris if the election were held today, while 35% said they'd vote for Trump. Five percent of those asked said they're undecided.

Meanwhile, 81% of those asked believe President Biden made the right move by bowing out of the 2024 race, while 67% of those asked said he should serve out the rest of his term as opposed to resigning the presidency.

A total of 36% of those asked said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while 32% of those polled said they disapprove of the job Harris is doing.

Of those interviewed, 50% said they disapprove of the job Trump did as president.

When asked who they believe Harris should choose as her running mate, 19% said Gov. Gavin Newsom, while 20% said Senator Mark Kelly (D-Az.) and 25% of those asked remain undecided.

When asked about specific issues, 54% of those asked said Harris would do a better job than Trump on immigration, 53% said the same when it comes to the economy. A total of 57% of those asked said Harris would also do a better job on foreign affairs.

To conduct the poll, 750 adults from San Diego County were interviewed between July 24 and 26.