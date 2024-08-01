Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAmerica Votes

Actions

POLL: San Diego County voters prefer Kamala Harris to Donald Trump

A new ABC 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading Former President Donald Trump in the general election.
Trump, Harris
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new ABC 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump in the general election.

According to those asked, 56% said they'd vote for Harris if the election were held today, while 35% said they'd vote for Trump. Five percent of those asked said they're undecided.

Meanwhile, 81% of those asked believe President Biden made the right move by bowing out of the 2024 race, while 67% of those asked said he should serve out the rest of his term as opposed to resigning the presidency.

A total of 36% of those asked said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while 32% of those polled said they disapprove of the job Harris is doing.

Of those interviewed, 50% said they disapprove of the job Trump did as president.

When asked who they believe Harris should choose as her running mate, 19% said Gov. Gavin Newsom, while 20% said Senator Mark Kelly (D-Az.) and 25% of those asked remain undecided.

When asked about specific issues, 54% of those asked said Harris would do a better job than Trump on immigration, 53% said the same when it comes to the economy. A total of 57% of those asked said Harris would also do a better job on foreign affairs.

To conduct the poll, 750 adults from San Diego County were interviewed between July 24 and 26.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION RESOURCES

VOTER INFORMATION

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT

Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!