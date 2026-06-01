Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAmerica Votes

Actions

Over 200 vote centers open across San Diego County for voting ahead of primary election

Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
TMJ4
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 200 vote centers are open across San Diego County for voting ahead of the June 2 primary election.

The centers will be open through Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Election Day all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the Registrar of Voters office will extend hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can find the location nearest to them by visiting https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/vote-center-locations.html.

At each center, residents may vote in person, return a vote-by-mail ballot, use a ballot-marking device, register to vote or update their voter registration.

Voters mailing their ballots must make sure it is postmarked on or before June 2 and received within seven days.

Ballots returned at official drop boxes or vote centers must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters using the U.S. Postal Service may sign up for ballot tracking to follow their ballot through the process at sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/wheres-my-ballot.html.

Residents were reminded that campaigning within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot box is not allowed, which includes making visible or audible displays, or circulating petitions.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
ELECTION RESOURCES

VOTER INFORMATION

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT

Here's how to get KGTV back on DIRECTV

Here's how to get KGTV back on DIRECTV