Over 200 vote centers open across San Diego County for voting ahead of primary election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 200 vote centers are open across San Diego County for voting ahead of the June 2 primary election.

The centers will be open through Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Election Day all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the Registrar of Voters office will extend hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can find the location nearest to them by visiting https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/vote-center-locations.html.

At each center, residents may vote in person, return a vote-by-mail ballot, use a ballot-marking device, register to vote or update their voter registration.

Voters mailing their ballots must make sure it is postmarked on or before June 2 and received within seven days.

Ballots returned at official drop boxes or vote centers must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters using the U.S. Postal Service may sign up for ballot tracking to follow their ballot through the process at sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/wheres-my-ballot.html.

Residents were reminded that campaigning within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot box is not allowed, which includes making visible or audible displays, or circulating petitions.

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