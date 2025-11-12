INTERVIEW: Navy veteran & bartender Marc Iannarino running for newly drawn congressional seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Marc Iannarino has jumped into the 48th District Congressional race, challenging Darrell Issa. The district had been solidly Republican; however, with California's newly redrawn congressional map being approved by voters via Prop 50, the election for the seat will be much tighter.

Iannarino is a Navy veteran who deployed out of Coronado aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. He is currently living in Palm Springs and is a bartender. The Democrat told ABC 10News his top issue is making daily life more affordable for working-class people.

10News asked Iannarino the following questions:



Can you tell our viewers about who you are, why you're running, and your connections to San Diego?

How would you describe your ideology? Are you more progressive or moderate within the Democratic Party, or do you not like labels?

What would you push for in Congress to make groceries and housing more affordable for San Diegans?

What are your thoughts on the border being closed down, and what do you think about the ICE operations sweeping up people whose only crime is being undocumented?

What's your position on the Tijuana sewage issue affecting Imperial Beach? Should it be a superfund designation or declared a national emergency?

What are some things Congressman Issa is failing at or not stepping up to the plate on?

What was your thought process about the redistricting situation that put areas like Palm Springs in Issa's district?

What major challenges do military members and veterans face today, and what VA reforms would you push for in Congress?

