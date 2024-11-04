Gina Jacobs challenges incumbent Joel Anderson in Board of Supervisors District 2 race

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The man elected to the Board of Supervisors' District 2 seat four years ago is seeking a second term because "there's more to do" -- while a Port of San Diego official is challenging him "to provide a different perspective."

Incumbent Joel Anderson -- a Republican whose previous experience includes tenures in the state Legislature -- will face Gina Jacobs, a Democrat, on Tuesday in the officially nonpartisan race.

Anderson, elected in 2020 to replace the termed-out Dianne Jacob, told City News Service, "I made campaign promises and I'm fulfilling them."

He focused in particular on homelessness, saying, "All the items the county has moved forward with on homelessness, I endorsed them."

Meanwhile, on his campaign website, Anderson states that "from increasing public and fire safety, to securing critical mental and homeless services for East County," he has "been laser focused on improving the quality of life for his constituents."

Anderson listed some of his first-term accomplishments as shutting down nearly 100 illegal drug operations in unincorporated communities; various efforts on the homeless crisis such as a safe parking lot and an East County crisis stabilization unit; and purchasing an advanced helicopter to handle wildfires at night.

Anderson also said that Jacobs, a city resident, doesn't know that much about communities such as Ramona and Lakeside.

A Michigan native who moved to California with his family as a teenager, Anderson earned an associate's degree in business administration from Grossmont College and a bachelor's degree in finance and business administration from Cal Poly Pomona. He and his family are longtime Alpine residents.

In 2007, Anderson was elected to the Assembly for the 77th District. From 2010 to 2018, he served as the 36th District state senator. Along with his supervisor role, Anderson serves on the San Diego Association of Governments board.

Jacobs, a native San Diegan who lives in the Allied Gardens-Del Cerro neighborhood and has a 12-year-old daughter, is a diversity, equity and inclusion business and community partner for the Port of San Diego. This is her first time running for elected office.

In an interview with CNS, Jacobs said she see an opportunity "to provide a different perspective than what the current supervisor provides."

Jacobs said that District 2 is different than what it was in 2022, when redistricting took place -- also altering the electorate's needs.

Jacobs said that, if elected, she will focus on expanding a stipend program for those at risk of becoming homeless, and increasing housing inventory.

On fire safety, Jacobs said she'll work to ensure the county is using preventative measures such as fire-clear zones. In a related topic, Jacobs said she will propose a homeowners summit to pressure insurance companies to address high premiums.

Jacobs also said fentanyl abuse is a huge issue in East County, and she credits the county for expanding substance abuse and mental health programs. She added that she supports looking at the root causes of substance abuse with more staff resources, ending the stigma and providing options so those in treatment stay sober.

Her previous experience includes human resources and business development roles for the San Diego Regional Airport Authority.

Jacobs earned a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from San Diego State University, followed by a master's of business administration in sustainability from Alliant International University.

Anderson has been endorsed by the Republican Party of San Diego County; public safety groups such as the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of San Diego County, San Diego Police Officers Association and Cal Fire Local 2881; and industry organizations such as the Associated General Contractors, San Diego Chapter and the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce.

Jacobs has endorsements from the San Diego County Democratic Party, former Democratic Rep. Susan Davis, and political organizations such as Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest, Run Women Run, Safer California and San Diego Democrats for Equality.

With a population of 620,000, the mostly southeastern District 2 borders Imperial County and a portion of Baja, California. It is home to the tribal nations of Barona, Campo, Capitan Grande, Ewiiaapaayp, Inaja-Cosmit, Jamul Indian Village, La Posta, Manzanita, Sycuan and Viejas.

It features three cities -- El Cajon, Poway and Santee -- and is also home to over three dozen unincorporated communities. In addition, District 2 is home to city of San Diego neighborhoods of Allied Gardens, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Del Cerro, Grantville, Kearny Mesa, Marine Corp Air Station Miramar, Miramar Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Sabre Springs, San Carlos, San Pasqual Valley, Scripps Ranch, Serra Mesa, Stonebridge and Tierrasanta.

