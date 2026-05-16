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FULL INTERVIEW: California gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan talks policy ahead of Jun primary

Election 2026 California Governor
Godofredo A. Vásquez/Godofredo A. Vásquez/Pool AP vi
Matt Mahan speaks during a California gubernatorial debate in San Francisco, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, Pool)
Election 2026 California Governor
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(KGTV) — California gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan sat down with ABC 10News to discuss policy ahead of the June primary.

Mahan discussed many top-of-mind issues in California, including homelessness, housing costs, and the gas tax. Mahan currently serves as the Mayor of San Jose, California.

“As people get to know me, as they hear that I came from a working-class community, was a public school teacher, got into local government, and have led the third largest city in the state,” Mahan said. “Uh, you know, obviously San Diego is ahead of us there in population, but I've led San Jose to be the country's safest big city. We've reduced homelessness faster than any other big city. We have housing under control.”

Watch the full interview in the player below:

FULL INTERVIEW: California gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan

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