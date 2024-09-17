Election Fact Checking Tools: Identifying Misinformation by spotting AI-generated content

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the digital age, technology continues to rapidly develop at an exponential rate, and this is especially true in the artificial intelligence landscape.

Misinformation was an apparent theme during the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, and now with the emergence of deep fake content created by various AI software, news consumers need to be even more mindful about the posts they consume on social media.

ABC 10News is here to equip you with tools that will help you sniff out misinformation and spot the warning signs that an image or video is AI generated.

Tools for verifying whether an image or video is AI generated

Deepfake-o-Meter

Can check images, video and audio using several AI dectors. This service gives you the results in a PDF.

Search by image on Google

In Google images, select the camera icon on the search bar. You can upload a file or paste an image URL to see if it appears in multiple articles across various websites, including fact-checking sites.

TinEye reverse image search

A different option than Google's search by image.

RevEye Reverse Image Search

For Google Chrome users: This extension adds the option to run a reverse image search on your address bar. You can choose between Google, Bing, Yandex, TinEye and more.

Rest of World Election AI Tracker

This nonprofit publication has taken on the mission of tracking noteworthy AI-generated election content across the world.

AI or Not

This tool detects whether or not pictures, videos or audio are AI generated. It's free for images, but charges for audio and video, starting at $9 a month.

Sensity.ai

Telltale signs that an image is AI generated

Inconsistent or unnatural textures

Especially noticeable in hair, fabric, or complex patterns

Unusual or distorted facial features

Eyes of different sizes, misaligned features, or extra fingers

Nonsensical text or writing

AI often struggles with generating coherent text within images

Asymmetry in supposedly symmetrical objects

Like glasses, buildings or vehicles

Unrealistic lighting or shadows

Inconsistent light sources or shadows that don't match the scene

Blurred or smudged backgrounds

Particularly in areas that should be in focus

Odd proportions or anatomy

Especially noticeable in human or animal figures

Repetitive patterns or textures

Unnatural repetition in what should be varied surfaces

Unusual color palettes

Colors that don't quite match real-world expectations

Lack of fine details

Particularly in areas like jewelry, logos, or intricate patterns

Inconsistent image quality

Some parts may be hyper-realistic while others are blurry or distorted

Unnatural reflections or transparency

Especially in glasses, water, or mirrors

Floating or disconnected elements

Objects that don't quite touch or interact properly

Perfect symmetry

When elements are unnaturally identical on both sides

Unusual artifacts or glitches

Random spots, lines, or distortions that don't fit the image



Things to look out for if you think a video is AI generated

Inconsistent motion

Unnatural or jerky movements of objects or people Inconsistent frame rates or motion blur

Facial anomalies

Flickering or morphing facial features Unnatural eye movements or blinking patterns Mismatched lip synchronization with audio

Temporal inconsistencies

Objects appearing or disappearing unexpectedly Sudden changes in lighting or shadows without cause

Audio discrepancies

Unnatural voice qualities or inflections Mismatched ambient sounds with the visual environment Abrupt changes in audio quality or background noise

Background irregularities

Static or unnaturally moving backgrounds Inconsistent depth of field or focus changes

Texture and detail flickering

Clothes, hair, or object textures that change or flicker between frames

Unrealistic physics

Objects or people moving in ways that defy natural physics Incorrect interaction between objects or characters

Edge artifacts

Blurry or glitchy edges around moving objects or people

Uniform lighting across cuts

Lack of natural lighting changes when the scene or angle should change

Repeated elements

Identical background characters or objects in different scenes

Uncanny valley effect

Overall feeling that something is "off" even if you can't pinpoint why

Lack of natural imperfections

Too-perfect skin, hair, or environments without typical real-world flaws

Unusual color grading

Colors that shift unnaturally or don't match between cuts

Inconsistent video quality

Some parts of the video being much higher or lower quality than others

Unnatural camera movements

Camera motions that are too smooth or don't follow natural patterns



Sources for these tips include the Journalist's Toolbox.aiand the Global Investigative Journalism Network.

Keep in mind that AI is learning and evolving 24/7, so these pointers may become outdated in the coming years.