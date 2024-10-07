Early voting begins in California, important dates to know

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Oct. 7 marks the first day of early voting for the 2024 election in California. Dozens of voters made their way to the San Diego County Registrar to cast their vote Monday morning.

More and more voters are taking advantage of early voting because of the expanded access across the U.S. and in San Diego. According to the Center of Election Innovation and Research, 97% of voters in America now have access to a form of early voting. It's a sharp increase compared to the 2000 election, when only 40% of voters could cast their ballots early.

Here in San Diego County, voting early or by mail has been the go-to method. Statistics from the San Diego Registrar of Voters show for the 2020 presidential election, 88% of people voted early or by mail. While the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in limiting the number of in-person options, early and mail-in voting have been the method a majority of voters have used since the 2012 presidential election.

ABC 10News spoke to Mary and Ron James, who voted early today at the registrar. Both of them emphasized the importance of voting and how the accessibility to early voting allowed them to make sure their voices were heard this election.

We didn't know we were going to get our paper ballot before we leave tomorrow. Having the ability to come here and vote in person, we wouldn't be able to vote otherwise. So, it's very important. Ron James

We're sure they're going to count. It's a terribly important election. I hope everyone takes advantage of this right. Mary James

Below you'll find a number of important upcoming dates for the 2024 election in the State of California:



OCT. 5

Registered voters receive mail-in ballots

OCT. 8

Ballot drop-off boxes open

OCT. 21

Voter registration deadline



If you miss the voter registration deadline on Oct. 21, you are able to conditionally register in person. You can do so by going to the county registrar, a polling place or voting center through Election Day.