Coalition hosts 'We Vote Our Values' panel breaking down state propositions for voters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— With just 39 days until Election Day, a coalition of non-partisan organizations hosted an event Thursday night to discuss and explain the state measures on the ballot with San Diego voters.

The ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties and the Black American Policy Association Foundation were among the organizations hosting the event.

"It’s about informing and outreach and touching folks that they know, hey, it is our responsibility," says Ellen Nash, the chair of BAPAC San Diego.

The panel discussed all ten statewide ballot measures, breaking them down individually. Since the event was nonpartisan, no one was told how to vote; instead, they were asked to ‘vote their values.'

"We the people means all of us, and it’s up to every single individual, regardless of your views, to be informed," said Norma Chavez-Peterson of the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Voters took notes and asked questions, and organizers hope they left more informed and understanding that local issues are as important as national ones.

