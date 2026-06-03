California's 48th Congressional District race could decide House control

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The 48th Congressional District race has become one of the most competitive races in California — one that could determine who gets control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Three of the biggest names in the race are Republican San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, San Diego City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert, and former congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar.

The newly redrawn 48th District now stretches from North County San Diego into the Coachella Valley and the Palm Springs area.

Throughout Election Day, voters dropped off ballots and cast their votes, many saying they came to the polls with very different priorities in mind.

Voter Heather Rynerson said integrity and follow-through are what she looks for in a candidate.

"Do they, um, do what they said when they're trying to get elected through their campaign, and do they have integrity? It's very important." Rynerson said.

Rynerson also cited child protection and abortion policy as top concerns.

"The protection of children. Um, abortion is a very personal and a very volatile topic, but there are some laws that have been passed that the people didn't get to really vote on." Rynerson said.

Voter Patricia Brockmeyer said taxes were her top priority.

"Lower gas taxes, federal income, state income, yeah, I mean, kids can't buy houses because a lot of the taxes. So yeah, I'd like to see them go away. -- I reduced -- anyway." Brockmeyer said.

Voter John Woosley said support for the military was the issue that mattered most to him.

"Somebody who's gonna recognize our soldiers, who's gonna give them the respect that they deserve, who's gonna, uh, you know, celebrate them on Memorial Day and not anybody else is, is really important for me." Woosley said.

Desmond spoke at his watch party, expressing confidence about voter turnout.

"Of course we'll, you know, see what their, you know, their strengths and weaknesses are and going forward, but I think we've got a good. We got a good shot of winning this no matter, no matter who I'm up against." Desmond said.

Von Wilpert's team released a statement saying she is energized by strong early results and is ready to continue the fight to take back Congress.

In a statement, she added, "With control of the House on the line, there has never been a more consequential race for Congress in our region. This November, voters will have a clear choice: between more chaos, corruption and cruelty – or a leader who will stand up and fight for our communities. "

While vote totals have not been finalized, Campa-Najjar's team has not responded to a request for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

