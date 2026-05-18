Californians urged to register by Monday to vote in June 2 primary election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Secretary of State Shirley Weber is urging state residents to register to vote by Monday for the June 2 primary election and to track their mail ballots online.

All active registered voters in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the election, Weber said. Voters can verify their registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Weber's office reminded voters to complete, seal, sign and return their ballots either by mail, at an official drop box or in person at a polling place or vote center by 8 p.m. June 2. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by June 9.

REGISTER TO VOTE IN CALIFORNIA: https://registertovote.ca.gov

Voters may also sign up for ballot tracking alerts through the state's "Where's My Ballot?" system, which provides text, email or voice notifications on ballot status at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

Eligible voters who miss Monday's registration deadline may still cast ballots through California's same-day voter registration process at county elections offices or in-person voting locations through Election Day.

The Secretary of State's Office said California has 3,546 polling locations, 2,758 ballot drop-box locations and 1,988 early voting locations statewide for the primary election.

Additional election information, including voting locations and key deadlines, is available at sos.ca.gov.

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