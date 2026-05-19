California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer full interview

(KGTV) — California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer sat down with ABC 10News to talk about his campaign weeks ahead of the June Primary.

Steyer spoke on multiple issues, including the cost of gas and electricity, as well as his strategy ahead of June 2.

"Look, I think this campaign has become really simple, Eric, because it turns out there's one person in this race who's willing to take on the corporate special interests that are driving up costs across California. I mean, the basic issue in California is Californians can't afford to live here anymore. And if you look through it, we have really high electricity costs, twice as high as the rest of the country. And I'm saying, I will create local competition and drive down those costs by at least 25%," Steyer said.

Watch the full interview in the player below: