Female vote: What mattered most and what changed this election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special session of the state legislature on Thursday to bolster California's legal defense against President-elect Donald Trump. The session is scheduled to begin Dec. 2.

Newsom also seeks additional funding to support Attorney General Rob Bonta in countering potential actions from Trump’s administration, specifically in areas like reproductive rights.

As California officials prepare, many residents are still processing the election results, including female voters.

Virginia Solomon, CEO of Common Cause, spoke with ABC 10 News about trends her organization observed among female voters this election. Common Cause, a civil rights and democracy organization founded in 1970, advocates for citizens at both state and national levels.

According to Solomon, Common Cause’s data shows female voters prioritized reproductive rights and economic issues.

“[Especially for] women who are in red states and who have found themselves in a very vulnerable position because of the abortion issue,” Solomon said. “Then there’s another demographic of women who are actually pleased with the election result because they view it as an economic issue, seeing how they can help their families manage the cost of goods.”

In terms of voting trends, Solomon noted that Vice President Kamala Harris gained 6% of white female voters who supported Trump in 2020. Harris also retained a strong majority among Black female Democratic voters, with 92% continuing their support.

However, Common Cause’s data also shows that Trump gained ground with Latino female voters in this election.

Race and education were significant factors, Solomon added.

“So, women with a graduate degree or a bachelor’s degree or higher leaned heavily toward Kamala Harris, while white women without a degree were less likely to support her,” she said.

Common Cause’s data revealed a surprise for many voters: Trump winning the popular vote.

For female voters feeling unsettled by the election result, “Do not underestimate our power. Women have faced tremendous challenges before, and we know that women have always been the backbone of this country, our economy, and our families," Solomon said. "Don’t lose hope. We have more opportunities today than our mothers and grandmothers did. While there may be setbacks, women’s rights will continue to progress thanks to the generations that follow us.”

