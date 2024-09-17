Answering Your Questions: How can I vote early in San Diego County?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We’re here to answer your questions ahead of the November Election.

Recently, a viewer asked us how they can vote if they are going abroad in mid-October.

According to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, early voting is available at the Registrar’s office beginning Monday, October 7 from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

That option is available Monday through Friday.

Starting October 26, select vote centers and the Registrar’s office will be open daily from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. through November 4.

Click here for more information on early voting.

