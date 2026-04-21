ABC 10News Poll: Democrats crowd CA-48 race, GOP candidate takes the lead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California's 48th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for grabs this year as Rep. Darrell Issa is set to retire at the end of this term.

The field of candidates is crowded as the control of Congress is potentially at stake after Republicans narrowly secured the majority in the House.

A new KGTV/San Diego Union-Tribune poll, conducted by SurveyUSA, shows there's a chance two Republican candidates could vie for the 48th Congressional District seat.

According to the poll, Republican Jim Desmond leads with 25% of the vote, followed by Republican Kevin O'Neil at 13%. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar is a close third at 12%.

A total of 56% of those asked said there are too many candidates in the race, while 21% said there are just enough candidates, and 8% said there aren't enough.

Meanwhile, 45% of those asked said they voted yes on Proposition 50, which allowed the Legislature to redraw the state's congressional districts in Democrats' favor; 41% said they voted no, and 6% said they did not vote on the proposition.

A total of 58% of those asked said they disapprove of the job President Trump is doing, while 75% of respondents said they disapprove of the job Congress is doing.

Regarding ICE, 54% of those asked said they disapprove of the job the agency is doing, while 55% said they believe ICE is making America less safe.

On Iran, 60% of respondents said they disapprove of the war, while 33% expressed their approval. 61% of those asked said they believe the war in Iran is making America less safe.

A total of 26% of those asked said the biggest issue facing Congress is the economy and inflation, while 19% said threats to democracy.

To conduct the poll, SurveyUSA interviewed 700 adults from California's 48th Congressional District from April 14 through April 19.

View the complete survey at https://www.surveyusa.com/client/PollReport.aspx?g=69867e15-64d4-41d9-841e-5c9fbbd45cd2.