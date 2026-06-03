48th Congressional District: Republican Jim Desmond, Democrat Marni von Wilpert take early lead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Early election returns showed Republican Jim Desmond with a large lead, with Democrat Marni von Wilpert in second, in the race for the 48th Congressional District seat.

As of Wednesday morning, Desmond — the termed-out District 5 county supervisor — has garnered 42% of the vote. Von wilpert has taken 19% of the vote, while Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar is in third with 10% of the vote.

LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

The top two vote-getters will face off in November.

In a statement to the media late Tuesday night, Desmond said, in part: "This win belongs to the families who are sick of being taxed out of their own neighborhoods, to the small business owners hanging on, to the seniors stretching a fixed income further every month. They're done being ignored by politicians who tax everything and listen to no one. They voted for a secure border, lower taxes, and a chance to actually afford the life they've worked for. I hear them, and I'm not going to forget it."

Von wilpert, a San Diego City Councilmember for District 5, said in a statement, in part: “I’m energized by these super strong early results and ready to continue the fight to take back Congress. Thank you to all the people who have powered this campaign and who continue to believe in our fight to stop Trump and build an America where opportunity and dignity belong to everyone again. To my fellow Democrats in this race – thank you. We ran on the same values and we have the same mission – taking our country back from Trump.”

She went on to say Desmond “has proven he will be just another rubber stamp for an extreme MAGA agenda that raises costs, attacks fundamental freedoms and leaves working families behind. I got into this race to fight for the America we believe in – where workers get a fair shot, the rule of law means something, and we treat one another with dignity and decency, not cruelty and contempt.”

In a statement following the release of early results, Campa-Najjar announced he would no longer be pursuing a career in politics. He stated, in part: "While my political career is permanently over, I'm deeply grateful to the voters and supporters who let me into their lives and enriched mine. I promise to continue to serve my country and community, because true patriotism means loving your country even when it doesn't always love us back."

The redrawn 48th District now stretches from San Diego's North County into the Coachella Valley and the Palm Springs area.

The redistricting was approved by voters in November 2025.

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa represents the district and is set to retire. He endorsed Desmond's bid to replace him earlier this year.