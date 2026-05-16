WWII veteran turns 105 as nation celebrates 250th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ella Darby has always been proud of her country.

"You know I love America ... I'm glad that I was raised an American. And I love to see the flags flying ... I'm very dedicated to them," Darby said.

Growing up in Natick, Massachusetts, the military always had a special place in her heart.

"I come from a Navy family ... my dad was in the service ... my uncle was a commander on a base," Darby said.

That connection to the military led her to make a life-changing decision.

"All the boys were gone in the service. And it was very dull. And so I said to my mom one day, I think I'd like to join the Navy. And she said if I were you, I would do the same thing, so that's what I did. And off I went," Darby said.

Darby joined more than 350,000 other women who enlisted in the military during World War II under the WAVES program, which allowed women to serve in non-combat roles. She was assigned to boot camp in New York and had her heart set on California after basic training — but the Navy had other plans.

"We landed in Oklahoma ... and that's where I did my service," Darby said.

Her role kept her busy in an office environment alongside her fellow service members.

"I was a storekeeper who was in an office. You know I was in there with all these men ... it was fun ...."

I asked, "What made it so fun?"

"The men!" Darby said.

Darby said she wasn't treated any differently compared to the men she served with, but added it was helpful to have other women there — like her friend Doris — as they navigated the experience together.

"We were treated really well. And I'm so happy I did it," Darby said.

Her time in the military also led her to her future husband, who was serving as a mechanic in the Navy.

"Well, I would say it was love at first sight. I had to take a report over to the main office every day, every morning at a certain time. And every time I went, this man was sitting on the porch. And he watched me, and I looked at him, and he looked at me, and daily we got a little closer," Darby said.

The two eventually married and were stationed in California, which marked the end of Darby's military career.

"When I went in, I had to sign a paper saying I wouldn't get married," Darby said. "I got out of the service ... because I wanted to make sure I was with him all the time."

That was the beginning of her role as a military wife — taking care of everything at home while her husband served. Decades later, Darby has added to her list of titles: mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

"Oh, I'm so happy. I have a wonderful family. They were all, and they're still very special," Darby said.

As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, Darby is marking a milestone of her own — her 105th birthday. She celebrated with a dress similar to the uniform she once wore and danced to patriotic music. Her military service was never far from her mind, nor were the men and women currently serving the country, just as she once did.

"Oh, I love them. I'm proud of them. And they're doing their duty ... and they probably enjoy it too," Darby said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

