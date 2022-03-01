AmazonBasics lightning charging cables available for $2.99 for Prime members

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

In need of a new charging cable? If you’re an Amazon Prime member, there’s a deal on Woot that will get you a charger compatible with most Apple products for just $3 — and that includes shipping!

Now through March 31 or while supplies last, Woot is offering AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Charging Cables for as low as $5.99. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, however, you’ll get another $3 off and free shipping, making the 3-foot cable just $2.99. If you want a longer cable, you can pay $1 more for one that is 6 feet long. Priced at $6.99, that one will be $3.99 for Prime members.

To make sure you get the deal, log in to Woot with the “Login with Amazon” button after adding the cable to your cart. There are a handful of colors to chose from, though some are already sold out. There is a limit of one per person.

Regularly $9.99, the cables are compatible with a more than a dozen Apple products including iPhones 5-12, the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini and a few iPods.

The chargers have been tested to withstand 10,000 bends at 90 degrees and have an additional layer of protection on the lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying.

The cables are backed by AmazonBasics Limited Lifetime Warranty, which means Amazon will guarantee the cable against defects in materials and workmanship under ordinary use for the lifetime of the product. Amazon will either replace the charger with a new or refurbished one that is the same or similar, repair it or give you a refund.

This deal is far from the only benefit of having a Prime membership.

Along with free two-day shipping on most items, members also get things like free music and movies, and there’s an overstock outlet section that will save you even more money. You can also benefit from a membership when shopping at Whole Foods, where you’ll save 5% on each shopping trip.

What is your favorite Amazon Prime benefit?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.