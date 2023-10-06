After child's death, feds recall rolling candy

About 145,800 units of Cocco Candy's Rolling Candy have been recalled after being blamed for the death of a 7-year-old girl.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the girl died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat. The incident occurred in April in New York City, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC did not note any other incidents involving the candy.

The candy was sold at stores nationwide and online at www.kgrcandies.com from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50.

"To address the risk it poses to children, KGR and the CPSC encourage all consumers to immediately stop using the product, take it away from children and participate in this recall," the candy's maker KGH Production said.

KGR said the recall includes Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola flavors. Here are the affected units:

Customers can obtain a refund online by going to www.kgrcandies.com and clicking on Recall Information.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

