9-year-old’s death after dental work ruled an accident

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The death of a nine-year-old girl who passed away hours after being given anesthesia during a dental appointment has been ruled an accident by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Silvanna Moreno died in March after visiting Dreamtime Dentistry in Vista.

The autopsy report on the child released Thursday said Moreno died from a rare blood disorder after being given laughing gas along with a cocktail of drugs, including Propofol and Hydromorphone.

“This 9-year-old … died as a result of methemoglobinemia in the setting of recent nitrous oxide [laughing gas] administration. Administration of dexamethasone, glycopyrrolate, hydromorphone, isoflurane, ketorolac, midazolam, ondansetron, propofol, and sevoflurane was a significant contributing condition,” the autopsy obtained by ABC 10News says.

Moreno had a fever the morning of her appointment, which lasted about three hours, according to the report.

It said she was getting a root canal, crowns, fillings and teeth pulled.

The child was “out of it” after surgery and mumbling her words, according to the medical examiner.

She was able to stand but fell asleep on the drive home and later that afternoon became unresponsive.

Dreamtime Dentistry dentist Dr. Ryan Watkins said in a March statement that his office was “deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our young patient, which occurred several hours after her completed dental procedure.”

The dentist said the girl was referred to his office for treatment under anesthesia due to her young age and anxiety.

“Our hearts break for the family during this unimaginable time of grief, and we extend our deepest condolences as we maintain our focus on supporting the family and cooperating fully with the medical investigation.”

The report from the medical examiner said San Diego police requested to attend the autopsy.

It said only laughing gas has a known connection to methemoglobinemia, but acknowledged the other drugs Moreno received could also have been a factor.

The report said methemoglobinemia can be hereditary and recommended genetic testing of relatives.