SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News has been celebrating its 70-year history throughout September. Although we always strive for professionalism and perfection, the live nature of our broadcasts makes the occasional mistake inevitable.

Luckily for you, we're good sports — so we're sharing a treasure trove of bloopers we found as we sifted through the archives recently.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see the slip-ups from over the years.