7 people dead, including suspect, at birthday party in mobile home community

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police confirm seven people are dead after a shooting at mobile home subdivision on the southeast side of the city.

According to police, a call came in just after midnight for a shooting on Preakness Way inside the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community.

Upon arrival, officers located six adults dead and one with critical injuries, who later died at the hospital. According to police, a birthday party was being held at the home when the boyfriend of a female victim arrived and killed the adults before taking his own life.

There were children attending the party who were not wounded in the shooting. Police say those children are now with family members.

“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning. We think too of the emergency personnel who responded to a horrific scene and we keep them in our prayers today. We ask the public’s patience with the investigation and we seek the sensitivity of our media partners as CSPD completes a thorough investigation to provide answers to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers

Information on a possible motive is not being released at this time. The El Paso County Coroner will release information on the deceased after the notification of next of kin.

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support.” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski

Anyone who has information about this crime, or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story.

