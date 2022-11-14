4 Lucky ‘Office’ Fans Will Get To Spend The Night At Dunder Mifflin

While chances are high you wouldn’t want to spend a night at your office, if you’ve ever dreamed of a slumber party at Dunder Mifflin, your wish may be about to come true.

Booking.com has announced two overnight stays at Washington D.C.’s fully immersive “The Office” Experience. Two lucky fans will get a chance to indulge in all things related to the iconic NBC comedy, including set recreations, original show costumes, props, interactive activities and more. Guests will have exclusive, private access to the experience before retreating to the bullpen when they’re ready for bed.

Booking.com

The two-story setup features all of the show’s most classic destinations, including a merch-filled warehouse, the desks of all your favorite characters and even Schrute Farms. You can also become the “World’s Best Boss” at Michael’s desk, become a member of the Finer Things Club in the break room and relive Kevin’s chili incident with a floating prop that looks just like the giant pot he spilled on the office floor.

Along with spending the evening among the many set recreations from “The Office,” the experience also includes dinner at a nearby restaurant, a scavenger hunt with the chance to take home a Dundie, Stanley-inspired crossword puzzles, a game of Dunder Ball at The Office Olympics and more.

Booking.com

For a chance to be one of the two lucky pairs of fans that get to enjoy the experience, you’ll need to head to Booking.com on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at noon Eastern. You can book an all-nighter for either Saturday, Nov. 19, or Sunday, Nov. 20, for just $20.05 per couple. (The price is in honor of the year “The Office” premiered in the U.S.!)

Guests must be 21 years old or older to book the experience, which does not include transportation, so you will need to arrange any flights or drives to Washington separately.

Booking.com

If you don’t get a chance to stay overnight, you can visit the “The Office” Experience until Jan. 16. Tickets are $33.50 for general admission.

Which part of the Scranton Office Park would you be most excited to step into?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.