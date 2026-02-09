34 Indicted Following Undercover Op Into East Village `Open Air' Drug Markets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Grand jury indictments have been handed down against

34 defendants accused of openly dealing fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack

cocaine in the East Village neighborhood, it was announced today.

"Operation Street Sweeper" was conducted last September and October

in areas that San Diego police identified as hotspots for drug sales, including

16 and 17th streets, K and C streets and Imperial Avenue and Broadway.

Surveillance and undercover drug purchases conducted throughout the

operation led to the recent indictments, as well as the arrests of 23 of the

defendants in East Village last Thursday, according to the San Diego County

District Attorney's Office.

"This operation reflects a coordinated, proactive law enforcement

response to the community we serve, with the goal of improving the quality of

life in a downtown area that continues to face public safety challenges," San

Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

"The East Village community deserves to be safe and not have their

families subjected to open drug dealing and associated crime. This operation

targeted the drug dealers that were selling toxic drugs like fentanyl,

methamphetamine, and cocaine base. It's clear that the heightened drug sales

are also the reason we have heightened drug overdoses in the same areas."

The "open-air" drug markets that were the focus of Operation Street

Sweeper not only facilitated drug distribution, but contributed to other

associated crimes in the surrounding area, prosecutors said.

The indictments charge the defendants with crimes related to drug sales and possession.

Operation Street Sweeper was conducted by San Diego Police, the

Homeland Security Investigations Fentanyl Abatement Suppression Team, and with

assistance from the U.S. Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting three

additional defendants connected to the case.

"The residents of East Village have long asked for more enforcement

on drug-related offenses and Operation Street Sweeper did just that," said San

Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

"With this operation, we targeted open drug use and narcotic sales

occurring in East Village, something children and families walked by every day.

With our law enforcement partners, we were able to have a major impact on the

quality of life in downtown San Diego."

