10 things to watch for at Super Bowl LVIII that aren't Taylor Swift

Yeah, yeah we get it. Millions of people will be tuning into the Super Bowl this year for one reason and one reason only — and it's not just the commercials or even to see Usher perform at the halftime show.

You've probably already heard the drama over whether Taylor Swift will be able make it to the game on time from Tokyo, or maybe the news that some airlines have even renamed flights to pay tribute to Swifties traveling for the game. But before we veer off into another story about betting on how many times the cameras will show Swift, or whether boyfriend Travis Kelce will propose after the game, let's instead dive into some facts about the actual teams that will be competing on the field:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs will be squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII Sunday Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2. It will be Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in just five years and San Francisco's second appearance in the same time period.

3. The last time the Chiefs and 49ers matched up in the NFL finale was back in 2019, when Kansas City won 31-20.

4. The Chiefs also won last year's Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles. Another win Sunday would make them the first team with back-to-back championships since Tom Brady and the 2003 New England Patriots.

5. The 49ers are historically more successful in Super Bowls, with San Francisco winning five compared to Kansas City's three. The Niners are also just one win away from tying the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most (six) Super Bowl titles in NFL history.

If you're a Swiftie and have continued reading this far, we know you're in it for the game too! Here are some specifics on certain players, coaches, and more.

6. This Super Bowl is being dubbed "The Tale of Two Quarterbacks." Patrick Mahomes was drafted 10th overall by Kansas City in the 2017 draft and has emerged as one of, if not the best quarterback in football. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy was taken by the 49ers with the very last pick in the 2022 draft — earning him the nickname "Mr. Irrelevant."

7. A win for Purdy on Sunday would make him just the third Mr. Irrelevant to win a Super Bowl, joining Patriots linebacker Marty Moore and former Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop, who won one against Kansas City in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

8. A win for the Chiefs Sunday would secure Mahomes his third Super Bowl Ring at just 28 years old — though still well behind Brady's seven, the most for any player in NFL history.

9. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is just the fourth head coach in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl for a fifth time. Prior to his four appearances with Kansas City, Reid also led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2004, but lost to Brady and the Patriots.

10. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is pursuing his first Super Bowl title after losing in his previous two — one in 2016 when he was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and another in 2019 as head coach for San Francisco when they lost to the Chiefs.

The Rosters

San Francisco

The 49ers are stacked across the board, with Pro Bowl talent at nearly all offensive positions, including Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk receiving passes, George Kittle at tight end, and tackle Trent Williams holding down the front line. Not to mention the playmakers San Francisco has on the other side of the ball, including defensive end Nick Bosa, hard-hitting linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, and a former Chief in cornerback Charvarius Ward, who won a Super Bowl against the Niners when he was with Kansas City in 2020.

Kansas City

The Chiefs don't have the lights-out star power they once did with the seemingly unstoppable Mahomes to Tyreek Hill connection. But they do still have future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce at tight end, a running back in Isaiah Pacheco who runs like the grass said something bad about his mom, and emerging rookie receiver Rashee Rice who is consistently finding ways to get open. Not to mention the Chiefs' staunch defense, held down by All-Pro tackle Chris Jones, and the three-headed-monster of a secondary led by cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie, along with Justin Reid at safety.

The 49ers are -130 favorites to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, according to BetMGM. Coverage of the game airs this year on CBS, with a streaming option on Paramount+, and a slime-centric broadcast for the kids available on Nickelodeon.

