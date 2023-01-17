10 companies that will let you work from home and are hiring now

If there’s one good thing that’s come out of the pandemic, it’s the explosion of remote work that’s now available. While some companies are requiring employees to go back to the office full time, others are leaning hard into letting workers keep their flexibility by hiring for remote-only roles.

During the pandemic, the country saw an influx of people relocating, fleeing expensive cities like San Francisco, New York and Los Angelos to areas where home-buying was more affordable. Others jumped at the chance to leave their current neighborhoods to be closer to their families.

The adoption of remote work encompasses all job titles and career levels. Pre-pandemic, only 6% of American workers were fully remote, according to research by career site Zippia. Now, 26% of employees work remotely, and 66% work remotely at least some of the time. But their research found that only 16% of U.S. companies are fully remote.

For both businesses and employees, remote work can be a big win-win. Companies with a full load of work-from-home employees aren’t paying for office space and utilities, and employees that enjoy the comfort of staying at their homes are happily skipping the commute (and the expenses that come with it).

Zippia reported 85% of managers now believe that teams of remote workers will become the new norm. At least 50% of employers believe remote work reduces absenteeism, and 68% of workers would prefer to be fully remote. The firm predicts 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely by 2025.

To help sift through the thousands of positions out there, FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers, recognized the top 100 companies hiring remote jobs in 2023. The company saw a 20% increase in the number of remote job listings on its site — a spike compared to the 12% they saw the previous year.

If you’re looking for a new (full or part-time) opportunity, here are 10 companies that are hiring for remote positions in 2023:

Aha!

Aha! is a cloud-based software company that provides product development software for companies. Current remote job openings include a lead Ruby on Rails engineer who will implement new features for users, with a base pay range of $140,000-$200,000, and a creative director to drive the creative execution of Aha! websites and advertisements, listed with a $150,000-$220,000 pay range.

CircleCo Inc.

CircleCo Inc. calls itself “all-in-one community platform” that brings together its creators’ discussions, memberships and content. It’s currently looking for a head of revenue operations to lead the operations revenue team as well as a sales development representative — both remote jobs.

CVS Health

The healthcare company owns CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark and Aetna. Current remote job openings include an investigator to conduct and pursue investigations into healthcare fraud and waste (pay range listed as $40,560-$83,400), as well as a senior manager to handle contract analysis, reviews, disputes and settlement negotiations (pay range: $75,400-$162,700).

Working Solutions

Working Solutions is a private, woman-owned company that provides on-demand customer service support to other companies. The company’s current openings include a staffer in bilingual customer support, French and English, and a senior living customer care representative to help seniors find senior living.

Big Time Studios

This gaming company says they’re on a mission to craft “online adventures through space and time.” Current remote job openings include a senior 3D environment artist and a part-time streamer manager.

GitHub

The open-source code-hosting website is also a publishing service and social networking site for programmers. The company has remote openings for an

HR consultant and a Deal Desk manager to providing support to GitHub’s worldwide sales, finance and legal teams.

Amazon

The world’s largest online retailer doesn’t just hire delivery drivers and warehouse workers. Current remote job openings include a social media content marketing coordinator to manage the company’s content and influencer programs, as well as a principal applied scientist who is an applied machine learning expert.

Kforce

Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in building and managing elite teams with top employers within the accounting and technology and finance sectors. Their current remote job openings include a senior UX researcher ($55-$70 hourly) and a fraud specialist to oversee their fraud risk management program ($70-$80 hourly).

American Red Cross

The Red Cross, a 501(c)(3) public charity and international emergency response organization, provides communities around the world with disaster relief, health and safety training and education, blood and other services. They’re currently looking for a remote sales representative and an accounting analyst.

BDC Travel

This privately-held global travel management company, owned by BCD Group, helps individuals travel and advises travel and procurement managers on how to expand their travel programs. Their current job openings include a senior travel agent and sourcing manager for events work right now — and both are remote.

Imagine opening the door to a new position without leaving the everyday joys of your own home and still earning a great living.

