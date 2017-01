TORREY PINES - If you're heading to the Farmer's Insurance Open, there are plenty of other festivities to take advantage of while you're there.

The SERVEPRO Fan Village, located behind the 15th green and adjacent to the 17th fairway, will feature:

- The Michelob ULTRA Zone: A 30,000-square-foot space offering free samples of beer and food. This area is open to the public.

- The Post Party, happening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the Michelob ULTRA Zone when play ends, will feature live music from local DJs and drink specials.

- The Fringe, located on the 15th green, features artisan menu options and a bar.

Much like the SERVEPRO Fan Village, the ZTE Grove will offer fans similar amenities.

- The ZTE Phone Charging Station will provide a spot for fans to recharge their mobile devices.

- The Grey Goose 19th Hole, located on the 8th green, is open to the public and will be serving drinks. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.

- The William Hill Wine Lounge, located on the 8th hole, is also open to the public and offers ocean views and wine. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.

- A variety of concessions and picnic benches.

Finally, Vantage Point has a little something for everyone.