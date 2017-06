SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Gallons of sewage have been spilling every minute in an ongoing spill near the border, San Diego health officials said.

The spill occurring in Yogurt Canyon, near Border Field State Park, has dumped about 90 gallons of sewage per minute in the area, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Access to Friendship Park, within Border Field State Park, has been affected by the runoff and should be avoided.

Warning signs have been posted in the spill area to alert visitors of the spill.

The spill is another event in a growing list of sewage problems near the Tijuana River Estuary. The Imperial Beach region has dealt with multiple spills that have prompted beach closures and warnings. The most recent spill reported in May saw 335,000 gallons of sewage discharged into TJ River.