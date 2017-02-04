Woman trapped under tractor-trailer in I-805 crash

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.): CHP has issued a Sig-Alert for NB I-805 near I-8. Crews estimate the cleanup of the scene to take 2 hours.

SAN DIEGO - A collision between a tractor-trailer and small vehicle on Interstate 805, left one person trapped underneath the big rig and crews working feverishly to free them.

Crews at the scene told 10News Grecia Aguilar that the trailer's tire blew, causing the big rig to crash into the center divide and atop a small convertible.

Two people were in the small convertible at the time.

One person was trapped underneath one of the tires of the trailer when crews arrived. Crews at the scene were trying to lift the trailer and remove the passenger. The passenger was reportedly unconscious at one point.

No word on the extent of passenger's injuries was given.

A large chunk of the center divide wall was broken through and debris from the wreck was scattered through multiple lanes on both sides of the interstate.

Motorist traveling through the area should be advised that traffic is slow.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News as we gather more information.