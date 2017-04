SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One-hundred gallons of blood.

That's how much Jayne Heimann has now donated to San Diego Blood Bank. Saturday, Heimann's 100th gallon set the bank's record for donations by a female, according to SDBB.

Heimann started giving blood in 1979, and throughout the years has donated whole blood, plasma, and platelets.

She is also registered with the National Marrow Donor Program.

Jayne hitting 100 gallons today! pic.twitter.com/lt1f2Cgn6z — San Diego Blood Bank (@sdbloodbank) April 8, 2017

The San Diego Blood Bank works to collect hundreds of blood components every day to help meet the needs of local hospitals. Patients battling blood disorders such as aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia and leukemia, and those needing blood during trauma situations benefit greatly from the work, according to the bank.

To find out how you can donate to San Diego Blood Bank, visit their website here.