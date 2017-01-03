Woman critically injured after Mira Mesa road rage crash

SAN DIEGO - A young woman is clinging to life after a road-rage crash that may have started in a shopping center parking lot in Mira Mesa.

Witness Denise Aragon told 10News, she was at a stoplight when she first saw two cars pulling out of the Target parking on Mira Mesa Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“I saw a maybe 2010 dark grey Toyota Camry and behind it was that Scion, honking," Aragon said. "And I was telling my friend, oh my gosh, there’s so much honking going on, is this road rage? What’s going on?”

Aragon then drove west on Mira Mesa Blvd., with the two cars behind her. She said both the Scion and the Camry were driving erratically and the headlights of the Camry were off.

“The Camry is speeding up and cuts me off, and then the Scion kind of does the same to catch up," Aragon said. “I saw, from a distance, the Camry go into the Scion...(then) the Scion spun out, lost control, about two-and-half times before hitting the tree.”

Aragon said she saw brake lights on the Camry briefly, but then it sped off.

“So I pulled off to the curb and jumped out and ran out to see if she was responsive, in which she wasn’t,” Aragon said.

Aragon said when she looked inside the vehicle the woman's purchases were thrown all over the place, along with glass from the broken windows of the car.

The road was closed for nearly three hours, as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police said the 26-year-old driver of the Scrion was critically hurt. They acknowledge that there may have been road rage but they are not investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

“We have not found any evidence to indicate the cars had any contact,” Lt. Steve Behrandt with the San Diego Police Department said.

The street was re-opened just before 11 p.m.



