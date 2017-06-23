Verdict reached in resisting arrest case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of a driver accused of resisting arrest and trying to pepper spray an on-duty plainclothes sheriff's detective.



The jury is scheduled to read the verdict Friday at 9 a.m.



On May 4, 2015, Robert Branch -- who is black -- pulled out his cell phone during the traffic stop and started recording when sheriff's Det. Paul Ward -- who is white -- asked for the defendant's identification and registration, Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon said.



Branch was heading to his job as a security guard and was wearing a tactical vest at the time of the incident.



Runyon told a jury in his closing argument that Branch had a duty to comply with Ward once the detective showed him his badge.



Branch refused to comply, telling Ward he wasn't on duty, and was still recording when Ward told him he was being detained and applied a carotid hold to Branch's neck, rendering the defendant unconscious for a brief time, the prosecutor said.



"You cannot touch me!" Branch is heard telling Ward in the video recording, which was replayed for the jury. "Can you call the police? You're harassing me! Do you know what's going on in the world right now? This is abuse. Your lights are not on! I'm going to spray you if you don't let go!"



The defendant revived and broke away from a wrist-lock, pulled out a canister of pepper spray out of his vest and aimed it at the officer, Runyon alleged. The prosecutor said Ward used reasonable and lawful force in his efforts to detain Branch.



A witness who was near his family home saw the altercation and called 911 at Ward's request, and Branch was arrested when San Diego police officers arrived at the scene.



Defense attorney Marc Kohnen told the jury that Branch had his driver's license in his hand and dropped it on the ground when Ward subdued him.



Kohnen alleged that Ward lied when he told investigators that he found Branch's license and registration in the defendant's car.



"Mr. Ward had to come up with something to justify his actions," Kohnen said. "This is not a lawful arrest. This is road rage by cop."



The defense attorney said Ward escalated the situation by deciding to go "all-cowboy" on Branch.



He urged jurors to acquit Branch of all charges.



According to Runyon, Ward's unmarked Ford Fusion was almost hit from behind that afternoon by a gold Infiniti traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound Interstate 8.



Ward saw the Infiniti weaving in and out of traffic and ultimately got behind the car and followed the driver -- Branch -- off the freeway and into the residential neighborhood, the prosecutor said.