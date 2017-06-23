Lawyer says man was not resisting arrest when deputy put him in chokehold

SAN DIEGO - Team 10 has learned new information about the struggle between a security guard and a San Diego County sheriff's detective that was caught on cellphone video.



Robert Branch claims sheriff's Detective Paul Ward put him in a chokehold after a traffic incident last week.



The sheriff's department maintains the move was a carotid restraint, which is legal.



On May 4, Branch was driving to work on Interstate 8 when he passed a Ford Fusion in front of him. After he passed the car, Branch said the Fusion's driver tried to force him off the road.



Ward was the driver of the Fusion. According to the sheriff's department, a vehicle drove up behind Ward and was driving erratically.



Both vehicles stopped on Lambda Drive and that's when the confrontation happened.



"You cannot touch me!" Branch said in the video.



As Branch's cellphone continued to record, the plainclothes detective -- identified as Paul Ward of the department's Child Abuse Unit -- came up behind him and put his arm around Branch's neck in a chokehold maneuver.



Branch said the deputy never identified himself; however, the sheriff's department said Ward produced his badge and identification card.



Branch's attorney said his client was not resisting arrest.



"He was standing there, waiting for a uniformed officer. He was not attempting to leave the scene," said attorney Marc Kohnen. "He was not doing anything that would cause Officer Ward to be fearful for his own safety nor the safety of persons around."



Team 10 looked into a 2007 independent audit of the sheriff's department use of force. The audit, which was after a series of deadly incidents, recommended the department "modify its carotid restraint policy" to require suspects show "assaultive behavior" or "aggravated active resistance."



At the time, the audit said the policy "seemed liberal about allowing the technique in a range of circumstances."



Sheriff's department spokesperson Jan Caldwell confirmed that Ward has been with the department for more than 20 years. He remains in his current assignment.



Branch's allegations come just days after a source told Team 10 the Department of Justice is investigating the sheriff's department. Team 10 learned it is over possible issues with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the 2012 arrest of Antonio Martinez, who has Down syndrome.



Martinez's family has filed a lawsuit against Deputy Jeffrey Guy and the county, claiming excessive force.



The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Branch's case is still under review.