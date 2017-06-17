Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby case

(KGTV) - A judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial after jurors deadlocked on all charges for the second time.
According to ABC News, the prosecution will seek to retry the case.
Thursday, the judge told jurors to continue deliberation after they first reported they were deadlocked in reaching a verdict.
"I am required to read you an instruction. The jury foreman has informed me that you are deadlocked," Judge Steven O'Neill said. "If you are still deadlocked you should report that to me. If you've reached a unanimous decision on some of the charges, please report that back to me."