Bill Cosby does 'Fat Albert' voice while leaving court during sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby dusted off his famous "Fat Albert" voice while leaving a Philadelphia courthouse during his ongoing sexual assault trial this week.

The comedian, who's on trial for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2004, voiced the character Fat Albert in the TV cartoon that he created in 1972.

While walking out of the courthouse on Tuesday night, Cosby did the voice and yelled out, "Hey, Hey, Hey!," which was Fat Albert's catchphrase on the show.

On Tuesday, the jury in Cosby's trial was unable to reach a verdict after a second day of deliberations.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.