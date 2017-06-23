Take Your Dog to Work Day takes place Friday

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV)--Take Your Dog to Work day is Friday, June 23, and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in North County has tips for successfully bringing your pet to your workplace.

RCHS spokesman John Van Zante says you should make sure it's okay with your employer before bringing your dog. Your coworkers may have allergies and there may not be a safe and comfortable place for your dog to spend the day.

When you arrive:

Take your dog to where it will spend the day and let it sniff and investigate.

Set up for the day with a bed, bowl, water and toys.

Introduce your dog to your co-workers.

Remember to take your dog for potty breaks and pick up after it.

Items to bring:

A dog bed or blanket

Water bowl

Snacks or treats

Leash and collar with your contact information

Poop bags

A copy of your dog's vaccination records

Some dog toys or tennis balls

If you want to give your pet an extra treat, dogs eat free at Einstein Bros. Bagels this week.