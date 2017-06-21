Dogs eat free at Einstein Bros. Bagels for Take Your Pet to Work Week

Fair
HI: 78°
LO: 64°
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 21: A Golden Retriever, the 3rd most popular breed of 2016, is shown at The American Kennel Club Reveals The Most Popular Dog Breeds Of 2016 at AKC Canine Retreat on March 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
(KGTV)—Just in time for the dog days of summer, Einstein Bros. Bagels is inviting dogs to eat for free at its stores.
Owners may receive a free doggie bagel with purchase to celebrate Take Your Pet to Work Week. A printable coupon is available online.
The offer is good through Friday, June 23 at select restaurants.